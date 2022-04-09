Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again

Joy Behar says Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from The View for “a while” as she’s filming Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.On Monday’s (11 April) episode of the daytime talk show, Behar said: “If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing.”“So she’s gone for a while,” she added. According to Variety, Anansi Boys is being filmed in Scotland.In the six-episode show, Goldberg is set to play the role of Bird Woman, who is the God of Birds...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO