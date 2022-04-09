The NFL world reacts to Dwayne Haskins' passing

On Saturday morning, per multiple reports, Ohio State, Washington Football Team, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died in South Florida after he was struck by a vehicle.

Haskins, who had been training with his Steelers teammates, was 24 years old.

Around the NFL, Haskins’ current and former teammates, as well as some of the league’s most prominent stars, were quick to express their emotions.

Mike Tomlin and Ron Rivera, Haskins’ last two NFL head coaches, also released statements.

The 15th overall selection in the 2019 draft, Haskins had a remarkable 2018 season for the Ohio State Buckeyes in which he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He started 13 games over two seasons for Washington before he was released and signed by the Steelers.