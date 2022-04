Portland Community College promises more access to artificial intelligence job training for all.Portland Community College is slated to receive $800,000 for artificial intelligence (AI) career training for students. The grant money was part of a more than $10 million funding package secured by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The $800,000 windfall appropriation will allow PCC to bolster Oregon's AI workforce training. {img:329787}Outgoing PCC President Mark Mitsui thanked Rep. Blumenauer, saying the funding will "democratize access to AI technology" while helping Portland students from marginalized communities get trained on modern and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO