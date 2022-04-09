Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again
By Emma Bowman
2 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again — after rekindling their romance last year, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere. Lopez shared the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, with a video clip of the...
An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Sharing her struggles. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to conceive their first child together have not been effortless. “It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on […]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look pretty delighted with their $50 million purchase! The singer, 52, and her Academy Award-winning beau, 49, appeared as the picture-perfect couple after visiting their mega-mansion for the first time since going halves on the property. The couple, who reignited their long-lost romance less than...
Jennifer Lopez is an icon — but we already knew that. The singer and actress was presented this year's Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night, and took the opportunity to offer a heartfelt thank you to her fans. "I appreciate this so much, so very, very...
On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
JEOPARDY! fans are feeling relieved as Ken Jennings will return to hosting duties after viewers slammed Mayim Bialik over her on-air blunders. The former contestant has become a fan-favorite as fans plead for him to become the game show's permanent host. Ken currently splits the gig with actress Mayim, but...
Anderson Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19. The longtime CNN anchor, 54, revealed his diagnosis in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday alongside a selfie he took in bed. "Just tested positive for Covid. Thankfully the kids are negative," he wrote, referencing his two sons, Wyatt Morgan, 23...
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
Joy Behar says Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from The View for “a while” as she’s filming Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.On Monday’s (11 April) episode of the daytime talk show, Behar said: “If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing.”“So she’s gone for a while,” she added. According to Variety, Anansi Boys is being filmed in Scotland.In the six-episode show, Goldberg is set to play the role of Bird Woman, who is the God of Birds...
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee haven’t had the easiest road in regards to co-parenting since their divorce. The former couple most recently traded barbs over the amount of money the actor paid in child support, with Williams requesting a reduction in his his $40,000 monthly payments to reflect his lower income since his exit from the hit ABC medical drama. Despite Drake-Lee’s strong opinions regarding his Grey’s departure, the courts have ruled in Williams’ favor.
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown.
The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
