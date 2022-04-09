Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The police are searching for two suspects after a car chase that started in Cape Girardeau ended in a crash in Jefferson County. The City of Arnold Police Department said the chase started at 5:08 a.m. in Cape Girardeau when a 2018 Volkswagen, that was reported stolen out of O’Fallon, Missouri […]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Road 406. Furthermore, authorities said that southbound green Toyota Tacoma began to drift onto the right shoulder on Highway 41. Afterward, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to overturn onto its...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers told Region 8 News the woman was Crystal Vanlue, 40, of Kennett. Lt. Josh Stewart said a mushroom hunter discovered Vanlue’s body in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a man who went missing from a St. Clair home Tuesday morning was found. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man was reported missing from a home in St. Clair at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield. Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield. Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators...
JOPLIN, Mo. — A car slid into a ditch off of North Schifferdecker Ave early Friday morning and flipped on it’s side. Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the white convertible BMW was traveling along Schifferdecker at speeds of near 70mph before going off the roadway just before 9:30.
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Conway man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway 319 in Horry County, authorities said. It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Field Woods Drive when Nathan Nadeau’s 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and flipped multiple times, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David […]
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday on 194th and Q streets around 3:40 p.m. Deputies found a car in the ditch just west of the intersection. The driver was pinned in the car and died at the scene.
