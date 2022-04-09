ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Duchess of Cornwall presents Grand National trophy

By Eleanor Barlow
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcAky_0f4UJj2700

The Duchess of Cornwall has presented the trophy to the owner of Grand National winning horse Noble Yeats.

Camilla was at Aintree on Saturday as crowds returned to the racecourse to watch the steeplechase for the first time since 2019.

Some racegoers shouted hello as the duchess arrived at the course, wearing a green coat, brown boots, black leather gloves and a fur-rimmed hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ibUe_0f4UJj2700

She met chairman of Aintree racecourse Nigel Wrigley and the Jockey Club North West regional director Dickon White and watched the race from hospitality.

After seeing jockeys and horses in the parade ring, Camilla watched the Grand National from the top floor of a stand, using binoculars to follow the action.

She waved a hand in the air as the winning horse crossed the finish line.

She then presented the Grand National trophy to horse owner Robert Waley-Cohen and congratulated his son, jockey Sam Waley-Cohen.

Saturday marked the first anniversary of the death of Prince Philip , as well as Charles and Camilla’s 17th wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxOcI_0f4UJj2700

The Duchess also met representatives from community groups and charities, including four-year-old Betty Batt who was there on behalf of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Betty, who spent the first 13 months of her life at the hospital after she was born premature and weighing just 650 grams, appeared on the racecard as the honorary 41st runner.

Her father Philip, from Warrington, said: “Camilla was absolutely fantastic and we were really pleased to meet her.

“We did give her some tips, I told her to go for number 13.

“She gave me a nod and a wink in response.”

Betty’s mother Karen and siblings Martha, 11, and Stanley, 13, were also at Aintree for the day.

Karen said: “Betty has never seen a horse before today. She’s been mesmerised and it’s a lovely atmosphere here.”

The duchess, whose  also met youngsters from Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, of which she is the president.

Maxim Lawrence-Botu, 18, said: “This is the second time I’ve seen her and we spoke about the time I went to see her at her house.

“She remembered me and it was really nice.

“I can’t wait to see the Grand National and we spoke about that.”

Children and volunteers from inner city riding school Park Palace Ponies also met Camilla.

The school, based in Toxteth, Liverpool, offers lessons to children who have never ridden before and took horses on doorstep visits to cheer people up during lockdown.

Nine-year-old Lily Elliott said: “She asked have I had any winners today and my answer was yes, I picked a winner.”

Camilla was not the only Royal at the races, with Zara Tindall also spotted at Aintree.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Caught Making Funny Face at Prince Philip’s Memorial Service: Watch

Busted! Princess Charlotte adorably caught fans’ attention at her late great-grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service when she made a silly face. The 6-year-old royal was captured flinching, looking over to her left and making a “eek”-like facial expression on Tuesday, March 29, while sitting beside her older brother, Prince George. The moment was seen by […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince Philip
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand National#Duchess Of Cornwall#A Nod And A Wink#Horse#The Duchess#British Royal Family#Uk#Aintree
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Snubbed By Former Miss World During Caribbean Tour In Jamaica? Here's What Really Happened

MP Lisa Hanna denied snubbing Kate Middleton, said they had an interactive and pleasant conversation. Kate Middleton and Prince William just wrapped up their visit to Jamaica to continue their Caribbean tour to the Bahamas. However, there are rumors alleging that MP Lisa Hanna snubbed the Duchess of Cambridge, which the former denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Grumpy royal kids! 10 times Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co were not best pleased

Be it through tiredness, hunger or boredom, all kids get grumpy from time to time, and royal children are no different. While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Swedish royal family dial up the glamour in new portraits featuring tiaras aplenty

From the Swedish Cameo Tiara, linked to Napoleon Bonaparte's wife, Empress Josephine, to the Modern Fringe Tiara, a gift from King Carl XVI Gustaf to Queen Silvia in the 1980s, the Swedish royal family has a plentiful collection of dazzling diadems. So it's always wonderful when the entire family has an occasion to dust off their diamonds. Case in point was earlier this week, when the family launched a new website featuring newly-shot portraits of the entire clan - albeit, just the ones in King Carl XVI Gustaf's new slimmed down monarchy.
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy