Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Quarterback and Ohio State Standout Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

By Ed Black
 2 days ago

In the clip above, LaVar Arrington, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress share their thoughts on the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Ohio State legend Dwayne Haskins has reportedly died at the age of 24, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Haskins, a former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed.

Schefter reports Haskins "was training in South Florida with other Steelers" quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers "when he got hit by a vehicle."

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3," Schefter tweeted.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers plans tender Haskins prior to his scheduled restricted free agency at the beginning of the offseason and prior to the team bringing in Mitchell Trubisky.

Haskins was c ut by the now-Washington Commanders after being demoted for the second time during the 2020 season in December 2020, 20 months after the franchise selected the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State standout signed with the Steelers in December 2020 and said he was looking to prove his love of football in 2021, playing behind veteran starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger , who praised the backup for having one of the "prettiest" throwing mechanics he's ever seen.

“I was just telling [new Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I have ever seen,” Roethlisberger said of Haskins during offseason workouts via TribLIVE. “I told him I wish I had that. I joked that he could throw it through a car wash, and it wouldn’t get wet.”

#Ohio State#American Football#Steelers Quarterback#Pittsburgh Steelers Qb#Espn
