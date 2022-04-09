ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Indians back on the diamond Saturday

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.– Thousands of fans showed up for the Spokane Indian’s home opener Friday. Avista stadium had 4,180 people...

www.kxly.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multiple residents of Spokane senior apartment complex hospitalized following third-alarm fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several residents of a Spokane senior apartment complex were taken to the hospital after a structure fire, according to Spokane Fire Dept. The fire was reported on Thursday afternoon at Park Tower Apartments, located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was a third alarm high rise.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 injured in downtown Spokane apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were taken to local hospitals Thursday for injuries suffered in a fire at the Park Place Tower Apartments. At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Spokane firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the 20-story, 185 unit building. Smoke could be seen two blocks away from the Spokane Fire Department Headquarters. Firefighters said four people suffered...
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
104.3 WOW Country

These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho

I don’t know about you, but deep water kinda freaks me out, so this was an interesting one to write about today!. Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful nature this country has to offer, but did you know we’re also home to some of the deepest lakes? In fact, Lake Pend Oreille near Coeur d’Alene is actually in the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in The United States, according to WorldAtlas.
KXLY

Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold and windy on Monday with some snow chances – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– A powerful storm will cross the Northwest on Monday and bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures across several states. Here in the Inland Northwest, our position north of the storm’s track means we’re actually going to get off easy! However there is a chance for more snow and some wintry mix in Southeast Washington and North-Central Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

PHOTOS: First day of spring market at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a beautiful day for the first day of the Riverfront Spring Market!. There were food trucks galore, along with lots of pop-up shops selling food, drinks, and other swag. The mobile petting zoo turned out to be fan favorite, as well. If you want...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What is graupel?

SPOKANE, Wash.– Did you see some graupel on Saturday? It’s frozen and falls from the sky but isn’t quite snow or hail. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, graupel is small, soft pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal. Graupel particles are fragile and usually disintegrate when it’s handled. While it can get bigger in...
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team used two sixth-inning runs to get past Minico Saturday. Luke Moon hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Bruins up 5-4. Twin Falls moves to 8-9 overall and 6-1 in Great Basin 7...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KXLY

Send us your spring snow pictures!

PULLMAN, Wash. — Southeast Washington definitely had an unusual weather pattern this morning…. While the grass was green in the Northeast, the Palouse got quite a few inches of snow this morning, a surprise to many as they woke up. While it’s not dumping anymore, if you captured any...
PULLMAN, WA
103.5 KISSFM

New to Idaho? Get Ready For the Dreaded “Third Winter”

Were you one of the people who assumed that it was time for shorts and flip flops until October, and you already packed away your winter coats and snow boots for the year??. But unfortunately, we were one of those fools who had already packed ours away even though we knew better, so we’re not laughing.

