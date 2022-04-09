ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

By Emily Tannenbaum
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a...

Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
SheKnows

Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s. The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s...
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
