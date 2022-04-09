ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians sign Myles Straw to 5-year contract extension

By Mitch Spinell
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (929.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians announced on Saturday the signing of center fielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The deal is reportedly for $25 million, including an $8 million option for 2027 and an $8.5 million option for 2028.

Straw, 27, was acquired by Cleveland ahead of the 2021 trade deadline from the Houston Astros. In the final 60 games of that season, Straw batted .285 with 42 runs, 16 doubles, two home runs, and 13 stolen bases. For the 2021 campaign, he batted a combined .271 with 29 2B, four HRs, 86 runs, and 30 stolen bases between Cleveland and Houston.

Straw is in his fifth MLB season and second with the Guardians. In the club's season-opening 3-1 loss to Kansas City on Thursday, Straw went 2-for-4 with a run scored, as well as a stolen base.

