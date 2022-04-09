ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing shooting suspect identified, charged

By Izzy Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside of the Capital City Senior Apartments on Friday morning.

Johnny L. Estes, 43, was charged with the following:

  • Homicide – Open Murder
  • Weapons – Firearms – Possession by a Felon
  • Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Bond for Estes was denied, and his next scheduled court appearance is set for April 21 for a probable cause conference.

Lansing Police say that 39-year-old Daniel Jacob Cannarile died after being shot around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Washington Ave. and when they got there, they saw Cannarile on the ground near the sidewalk.

Officers gave the man first aid and he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to LPD, early information shows the Estes and Cannarile got into an altercation that ultimately ended with the Cannarile being shot.

