Lainey Wilson says a man blamed his failed marriage on her debut single, ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’

Who could hate Country’s favorite bell-bottom queen, Lainey Wilson ? Winning over hearts since the release of her debut single, “Things A Man Oughta Know,” with her big talent and one-of-a-kind fashion, Lainey is loved by all…. Well, almost all, that is.

“This one guy, he slid into my DMs the other day and said, ‘Your song ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ ruined my marriage,’” Lainey explained to Audacy’s TC & Dina B. before her performance at Tortuga Music Festival. “I was like, ‘I think that might be your problem, not mine. I just brought awareness to the situation.’”

Lainey has nothing but pride in the song, which is how it should be as it earned her an ACM Award for Song of the Year at last month’s award ceremony.

“That’s always been a dream of mine to be nominated for Song of the Year , because I take so much pride in writing, and I was a songwriter before I was an artist,” she shared. “I look at that award or nomination as a prestigious award for a songwriter. When they called my name I blacked out…I feel support from radio, from Music Row, from songwriters, from fans. It really is this hardcore, genuine love and support.”

Currently promoting her second single, “Never Say Never,” with Cole Swindell , more big wins could be in her future as she and Swindell are nominated for Video of the Year at this month’s CMT Awards. Wilson will also perform the song at the show for the very first time live with Swindell.

“That’s going to be our very first performance of the song together. I’ll tell y’all a little bit about my outfit. I’m going to look like a disco ball up there.”

Catch Lainey at the 2022 CMT Music Awards airing Monday, April 11 on CBS.

