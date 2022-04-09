ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-Month-Old Girl Abducted In Bridgeport Found Safe, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Found Safe: Jalayjah Douglas and James Lamont Douglas Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

An 11-month-old girl who was abducted in Fairfield County allegedly by her father has been found safe.

Jalayjah Douglas, of New Haven, who was "kidnapped" by her father on Friday, April 8 in Bridgeport, was found safe on the west side of the city on Saturday, April 9, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The child, currently in foster care, was visiting the Bridgeport area when her biological father, identified as James Lamont Douglas, age 30, of Bridgeport "decided to take his daughter from the legal guardian without permission or the legal right to do so," Gilleran said.

Douglas lost custody of the girl in March, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued across the region as law enforcement searched for the child.

Douglas was not on the scene when the child was found, Gilleran said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

