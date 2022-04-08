ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifting the stigma of substance use disorder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — City officials in Boston say bringing the drug crisis out...

Wyoming News

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder

Roughly 40.3 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, or SUD, in 2020. Yet, only 1.4% of those people received any treatment in the past year, and 1% received treatment at a specialty facility. The path to seeking treatment is riddled with obstacles—both systemic and inherent to addiction itself—which can make recovery difficult to access, and in some cases nearly impossible. Stigma surrounding substance use disorder and addiction has been a persistent barrier to seeking both help and understanding about living with the condition. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
WCVB

Cottage community part of Boston's response to opioid and homelessness crisis

NEEDHAM, Mass. — According to theBoston Public Health Commission, as of early April 2022, 179 people had been moved to transitional housing from the Mass and Cass area, including to a cottage community on the grounds of Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. The facility is considered "low-threshold" housing, where...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Outreach workers hit the streets in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Health Care for the Homeless is a community health care provider focused exclusively on treating people experiencing homelessness. As part of the organization’s harm reduction services, they offer a supportive place for observation and treatment – or ‘S.P.O.T.’ Monitored by medical personnel, it’s a space where individuals can go for medical observation after injecting drugs.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Prescription opioid use linked to mood disorders

People who are prescribed opioids for pain relief have a higher risk of developing mood disorders such as anxiety, University of Queensland researchers have found. The study, led by Dr. Janni Leung from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, systematically reviewed the effects of prescribed opioids on mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
WPFO

Maine lawmaker introduces bill to help those with substance use disorder

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Following the loss of her sister, a Maine lawmaker is introducing a bill in her name to help those with substance use disorder. Representative Colleen Madigan of Waterville created Elana's Law after her sister died from symptoms related to alcohol withdrawal in January. The bill, if passed,...
MAINE STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Provide Support for Moms Experiencing Mental Health Issues, Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and colleagues introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Into the Light for Maternal Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Act of 2022, legislation to authorize a national Maternal Mental Health Hotline to help pregnant and postpartum women affected by mental health and substance use disorders and to reauthorize and expand a grant program to screen and treat these individuals. The reauthorization would create, improve, and enhance state programs for better screening and treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBAY Green Bay

Candid conversation with local 2022 Beijing Olympian, breaking stigma and finding support for young men with eating disorders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctors say eating disorders are the deadliest of all mental health illnesses. While young women are the largest demographic, many young men are also in desperate need of medical help. As was the case of one local 2022 Beijing winter Olympian who struggled with body image issues and didn’t always consider himself to be an elite athlete.
GREEN BAY, WI
Slate

What Critics of “Prolonged Grief Disorder” Are Missing

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I was a senior in college studying psychology when my boyfriend was murdered. In my shocked state of grief, I couldn’t focus on schoolwork and asked for extensions on papers and projects. One professor said I’d get over the loss quickly since the romance was new.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Drug use beliefs found to be strongest predictor of youth substance use

What are the most important factors to consider for developing effective drug use prevention programs? Many current programs for adolescents focus on elements including peer and family relationships, school connection, and youth's self-confidence and self-assertion. However, a new study from the University of Illinois (U of I) suggests another factor may be equally—or even more—influential: whether the youth believes drug use is wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
Austin Monitor

Health leaders developing plan to help those with substance use disorder

For the past two years, a network of local stakeholders has been thinking about how best to help community members who struggle with an addiction to drugs or alcohol. After two years of “planning to plan,” representatives from the Travis County Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Austin and Central Health have developed a coordinated strategy and will be making some final recommendations to the Commissioners Court. If the recommendations are approved, the development of the substance use disorder (SUD) community plan will begin. “Substance use disorder” is the official term for someone whose addiction to drugs or alcohol causes significant physical, mental and personal problems.
AUSTIN, TX

