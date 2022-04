Conor Oberst is already on the line a minute before our phone interview is set to begin. He’s in Milwaukee for Bright Eyes’ second show of their spring U.S. tour. It’s a rainy and dreary day, but he’s excited to play at the night’s venue, the Riverside Theater, which he notes “is actually riverside.” Oberst has played a lot of venues, and even more shows — a few minutes later, he’ll admit he’s not even exactly sure which cities this tour has him stopping in. He’s also done a lot of interviews, evident when bandmate Nate Walcott walks into the room moments later and he immediately goes into intro mode: “Nate, this is Lauren, from NYLON,” he says, pausing mid-thought to allow for pleasantries.

