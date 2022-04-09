Citizen Issue Reported: Trash/Debris on Public Property – Sat, 09 Apr 2022 11:43:42 -0400

James Nicita, former city commissioner, writes opinion article against Measure 3-583Measure 3-583, one of the Oregon City charter amendments on the May ballot, asks voters to change the manner by which citizens elect their city commissioners. Currently, commissioners run for specific "positions." Measure 3-583 would instead create a "top-two" system whereby all the candidates would run against each other, and the top two vote-getters would be elected to the city commission. There are several good reasons why Oregon City voters should vote "no" on Measure 3-583. It is questionable why this measure is even on the ballot: It would revert...

