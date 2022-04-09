Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday but no casualties or serious damage were immediately reported, the country’s disaster service said. The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the...
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake reportedly hit Taiwan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 23. The quake was accompanied and followed by a series of tremors ranging from 4.3 to 5.8 magnitudes. There are no further details at this time of any casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. The tremor...
A dust storm has swept through much of Iraq, leaving dozens of people in hospital with respiratory problems, a health ministry spokesperson said on Saturday. The storm formed in the north of the country on Thursday, prompting the cancellation of flights serving Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region. As...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
A massive landslide in a remote area of B.C. was so big that it actually caused a lake tsunami over 100 metres high. CTV reports that the landslide even set off earthquake sensors, one of which in New York City registered it as equal to a 5.0-magnitude quake. It was...
Roughly 60 years ago, an archaeologist snapped photos of several skeletons buried in 8,000-year-old graves in southern Portugal. Now, a new analysis of these previously undeveloped photos suggests that the oldest human mummies don't hail from Egypt or even Chile, but rather Europe. More than a dozen ancient bodies were...
Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Wednesday that it would face swift revenge attacks if it continues to target members of the elite force in the Middle East, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "Be aware that we will not only take part in the...
A missile barrage went off close to a U.S. consulate complex in Irbil, Iraq, with Iran later taking responsibility for the incident. The Associated Press reports that Iran said the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike that happened near Damascus, Syria, which led to the deaths of two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
Earthquake swarms or small shocks have posed a threat to the Sao Jorge Island (Azores Islands) in Portugal for several days. This came after around 2,000 small quakes were recorded in the Azores archipelago last weekend and have continued for several days. The event has raised concerns for a potential...
March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - A bomb blast hit a paramilitary convoy on Tuesday in southwest Pakistan, killing four soldiers and wounding 10 others, a government official said. A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, said in an email sent to Reuters it carried out the attack and said 10 soldiers were killed.
A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MANILA, the Philippines — Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country. The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to...
Rescuers hampered by mud and rain searched Tuesday for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi rose to 28. ,. At least 22 people were dead and 27 missing after landslides slammed into multiple villages in Leyte province...
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
