Former Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver, 100, dies

Former Alexandria City Councilman and business and community leader Harry Bernard Silver who celebrated his 100th birthday Jan. 22 died Friday.

Silver was believed to have been the oldest acting elected public official in the U.S. and the oldest elected official in Louisiana before resigning from his seat on the Alexandria City Council in February 2021 because of the pandemic,

Silver was 83 when he joined the council in 2005. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Rick Ranson for District 4. In 2006 he was elected to a full term was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He was unopposed in 2018.

“I’ve lost a good friend and mentor, and Alexandria has lost a great community servant and leader," said Mayor Jeff Hall. "Harry brought so much to the table, with his business acumen and his compassion for people. He was great at helping find solutions, and was a tremendous resource for guidance or to bounce ideas off of. He definitely contributed to any successes we have had as an administration, and he will truly be missed.”

"He's the only guy I know that's 99 years old and feels like he needs to go to the office every day," said District 5 city councilman Charles "Chuck" Fowler in a 2021 Town Talk article about Silver's resignation.

When Silver joined the council, Fowler said, "he brought view and observation of ongoing good things for the city and always dedicated his efforts to make Alexandria a better place."

"He would also listen, very much so, to anything that was presented to him on behalf of the council's efforts to do things for Alexandria and was a really, really good decision maker," said Fowler.

Over the past 70 years, Silver served on numerous organizations. He was chairman of the United Way Board, Rapides Regional Hospital, The Rapides Foundation, Central Cities Development Corporation and the Alexandria Retailers Merchants Association.

He has been the recipient of numerous honors including the 2021 Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Alexandria. More recently, he was honored with the Alexandria Human Relations Commission 2022 Lifetime of Service Award.

"His vision, ideas, opinions, and actions always led toward the greater good of our community," stated Tom David in his nomination form for the Rotary Club's award in 2021. "He has by temperament avoided arbitrarily choosing sides and has stood for what he believes to be right and just with always a vision for the long term betterment of Cenla."

Silver was born in East Orange, New Jersey on Jan. 19, 1922. He was earning his Juris Doctor at Rutgers University when World War II broke out. While serving in the U.S. Air Corps, he was stationed at Esler Field in Pineville. While visiting a local Temple, he met his wife Marilyn Levy.

Silver owned Weiss and Goldring specialty men's apparel store. The store had been owned by his wife Marilyn's family before the Silvers bought it in 1960.

According to kramerfunerals.com, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Alexandria City Hall with Rabbi Carol Davidson and Rabbi Raina Siorty officiating. Interment will be in the Jewish Cemetery on Main Street in Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alexandria City Hall.

Silver is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marilyn Levy Silver; children: Kathy Silver Hussey (David), William Roy Silver, Ted Michael Silver (Ann Brame) all from Alexandria, and Amy Helene Silver of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, and Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew); five great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, Mary Miller Weeks, and Levy Robert Laborde; brother Roy Silver (Sandy) and sister Joan Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Silver, and brother and sister-in-law, Mort and Marsha Silver.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Harry B. Silver Fund at the Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a charity of your choice.