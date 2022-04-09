ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Town Talk

Former Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver, 100, dies

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVPLX_0f4UGo3R00

Former Alexandria City Councilman and business and community leader Harry Bernard Silver who celebrated his 100th birthday Jan. 22 died Friday.

Silver was believed to have been the oldest acting elected public official in the U.S. and the oldest elected official in Louisiana before resigning from his seat on the Alexandria City Council in February 2021 because of the pandemic,

Silver was 83 when he joined the council in 2005. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Rick Ranson for District 4. In 2006 he was elected to a full term was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He was unopposed in 2018.

“I’ve lost a good friend and mentor, and Alexandria has lost a great community servant and leader," said Mayor Jeff Hall. "Harry brought so much to the table, with his business acumen and his compassion for people. He was great at helping find solutions, and was a tremendous resource for guidance or to bounce ideas off of. He definitely contributed to any successes we have had as an administration, and he will truly be missed.”

"He's the only guy I know that's 99 years old and feels like he needs to go to the office every day," said District 5 city councilman Charles "Chuck" Fowler in a 2021 Town Talk article about Silver's resignation.

When Silver joined the council, Fowler said, "he brought view and observation of ongoing good things for the city and always dedicated his efforts to make Alexandria a better place."

"He would also listen, very much so, to anything that was presented to him on behalf of the council's efforts to do things for Alexandria and was a really, really good decision maker," said Fowler.

Over the past 70 years, Silver served on numerous organizations. He was chairman of the United Way Board, Rapides Regional Hospital, The Rapides Foundation, Central Cities Development Corporation and the Alexandria Retailers Merchants Association.

He has been the recipient of numerous honors including the 2021 Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Alexandria. More recently, he was honored with the Alexandria Human Relations Commission 2022 Lifetime of Service Award.

"His vision, ideas, opinions, and actions always led toward the greater good of our community," stated Tom David in his nomination form for the Rotary Club's award in 2021. "He has by temperament avoided arbitrarily choosing sides and has stood for what he believes to be right and just with always a vision for the long term betterment of Cenla."

Silver was born in East Orange, New Jersey on Jan. 19, 1922. He was earning his Juris Doctor at Rutgers University when World War II broke out. While serving in the U.S. Air Corps, he was stationed at Esler Field in Pineville. While visiting a local Temple, he met his wife Marilyn Levy.

Silver owned Weiss and Goldring specialty men's apparel store. The store had been owned by his wife Marilyn's family before the Silvers bought it in 1960.

According to kramerfunerals.com, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Alexandria City Hall with Rabbi Carol Davidson and Rabbi Raina Siorty officiating. Interment will be in the Jewish Cemetery on Main Street in Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alexandria City Hall.

Silver is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marilyn Levy Silver; children: Kathy Silver Hussey (David), William Roy Silver, Ted Michael Silver (Ann Brame) all from Alexandria, and Amy Helene Silver of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, and Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew); five great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, Mary Miller Weeks, and Levy Robert Laborde; brother Roy Silver (Sandy) and sister Joan Silver. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Silver, and brother and sister-in-law, Mort and Marsha Silver.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Harry B. Silver Fund at the Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a charity of your choice.

Comments / 4

Related
Tri-Town News

Former councilman honored for service in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – On March 14, members of the East Brunswick Township Council honored Michael Spadafino to commemorate his eight years of service. Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan took the podium to present a resolution that officially recognized Spadafino’s tenure in office. “Michael Spadafino served as a councilman for the...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bernard Silver#Alexandria#Louisiana#New Jersey#District 4
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: FBI and US Marshals helping in Goodie case

UPDATE: The FBI and US Marshals Service are helping in the case of a missing Scott woman. The Scott Police Department announced that they have has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco.
SCOTT, LA
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KTBS

Texarkana woman upset after flowers removed from gravesites

TEXARKANA, Ar. -A Texarkana woman is upset after finding that flowers had been removed from several of her family members gravesites. There's now a large section of empty vases at the East Memorial Garden Cemetery on the Arkansas-side. Penny Easley believes it's disrespectful of the cemetery staff to remove items...
TEXARKANA, AR
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
356
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy