Detroit, MI

'Highly intoxicated' driver on the Lodge gets pulled from vehicle by officers after refusing to cooperate during traffic stop: police

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Troopers with the state police wrestled an alleged drunk driver out of his vehicle Saturday morning after he repeatedly refused to listen to authorities.

Michigan State Police said troopers first pulled the male driver over on the Lodge Freeway at 8 Mile Road in Detroit around 3:40 a.m. after they saw his passenger vehicle improperly using the lanes and disregarding a traffic device.

Authorities said the man did not give up his driver's license and troopers suspected the driver was very drunk; when police asked the man to step out of his vehicle, he refused.

Troopers said the driver "tensed up while seated and refused several loud verbal commands to exit the vehicle."

Police then physically removed the man from the vehicle, who continued to resist against officers.

State police were able to place the man under arrest; no one was injured in the struggle.

The man refused to give his name to authorities, but police were able to later identify the suspect and discovered he man had two previous OWIs (Operating While Intoxicated).

According to Michigan law, a 3rd OWI is a serious offence . Drivers can face the following:

• $500 to $5,000 fine, and either of the following:
--1 to 5 years imprisonment
--Probation, with 30 days to 1 year in jail.

• 60 to 180 days community service.

• Driver's license revocation and denial if there are 2 convictions within 7
years or 3 convictions within 10 years. The minimum period of revocation and denial is 1 year (minimum of 5 years if there was a prior revocation within 7 years).

• License plate confiscation.

• Vehicle immobilization for 1 to 3 years, unless the vehicle is forfeited.

• Possible vehicle forfeiture.

• Vehicle registration denial.

• 6 points added to the offender's driving record.

The man's name has not been made public at this time.

The man was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and a search warrant is underway for a blood draw. A final report is currently pending the prosecutor's review.

Susan Watkins
2d ago

Awesome 👏👏👏👏 Job The Police Do.!! They Really Saved A Life OR Many Lives.🥇🏅👍😊🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏 Always Back The Blue 🖤💙🖤💙❤️🤍💙🙏 They REALLY DO NEED A RAISE… They Put Their Lives On The Line Every Day 24/7…!!!

Reply
7
Dorothy Sarrach
2d ago

The cops doing a good job ,they may have saved his life or stopped him from taking someone else's life.

Reply
6
