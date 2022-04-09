ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Amateur jockey wins Grand National in retirement race

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUfFp_0f4UG8GI00
Britain Grand National Horse Race Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen who celebrates as he crosses the line to win the Grand National horse race at Aintree, Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The iconic Grand National race which is run over fences is 4 miles, 2 ½ furlongs has its origins in the 1839 Grand Liverpool Steeplechase .(AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race in the saddle by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.

“It's a fairy tale, it's a fantasy,” said Waley-Cohen, who runs a successful dentistry business and is a long-time friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton — even attending their wedding in 2011.

In a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators at Aintree, Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now.

Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line on the 4 mile, 514 yards (6.9 kilometers) course and won by about three lengths.

Waley-Cohen was emotional as he returned to the winner's enclosure one final time in his 23-year racing career, to the backdrop of cheers from racegoers. He spoke of his pride at winning Britain's most storied horse race with the name of his late brother Thomas — who died of cancer in his 20s — on his saddle.

“You couldn’t make it up, could you?” he said.

The main storylines ahead of the first National staged with fans since 2019 revolved around two females in jockey Rachael Blackmore, who was looking to win it for a second straight year aboard Minella Times, and the horse Snow Leopardess, which was seeking to become the first mother to claim victory in the race — and first mare since 1951.

Minella Times fell at the ninth, though, and Snow Leopardess pulled up around two-thirds of the way around.

It was a record seventh win over the giant National fences for Waley-Cohen, including in the Becher Chase in 2014. That was on Oscar Time, with whom he finished second in the Grand National in 2011. He'd also finished fourth, fifth and eighth in the biggest race of the lot.

Waley-Cohen became the first amateur in 30 years to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, in 2011 aboard Long Run — a horse owned by his father, Robert.

“For Sam to go out on a win like this, you could not write it,” said Emmet Mullins, the trainer of Noble Yeats.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods announces decision on British Open

Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
HOUSTON, TX
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days thrills at Daytona

Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes a case for shorter NASCAR Cup Series races

It’s been a recent topic of debate among NASCAR fans. Some are for shorter races while others are totally fine with the length as is and some are in the middle where they support shorter distances in some races but not others. Specifically, the Crown Jewel events. This weekend’s Martinsville Cup race, which was typically 500 laps, was shortened by 100 laps and the race ended in under three hours.
MOTORSPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Bell motivated after disappointing effort at 2021 Food City Dirt Race

Christopher Bell entered the 2021 Food City Dirt Race as a co-favorite with Kyle Larson. After all, both drivers had extensive dirt track experience and were multi-time winners of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the largest event in that form of racing. Each had won at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
BRISTOL, TN
RideApart

Danilo Petrucci Wins His MotoAmerica Debut Race

Danilo Petrucci makes good on his debut this weekend for Moto America. Prior to the weekend, the Italian racer was a bit skeptical about just how well he would do. Interviews with reporters suggested that he wasn’t expecting much from his debut race, instead, gunning to just make it to the podium.
MOTORSPORTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy