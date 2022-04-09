ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be difficult over some mountain passes along Highway 36 and Highway 3. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 13 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph along highway 200 and in the Seeley Lake region. Along I-90 from Bonner to Bearmouth, up to 4 inches is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph in isolated areas. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility along the interstate. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Osage; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the western foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could bring significant reduction in visibility.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Dent; Douglas; Howell; Oregon; Ozark; Shannon; Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cross; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southern Cross County in eastern Arkansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, or 9 miles west of Palestine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Forrest City, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Colt, Wheatley, Widener, New Home, Cottonwood Corner, Slonikers Mill, Fitzgerald Crossing, New Castle, Goodwin, Round Pond, Blackfish, Kinton, Heustess and North Hughes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CROSS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Richland, Wibaux, Prairie and McCone Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Monroe, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Monroe; Randolph DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to305 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts over 50 mph across higher terrain. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with up to 22 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including portions of Highway 138 including Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tree damage is possible from snow loading, especially along more remote roads away from Highway 138. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach an inch an hour at times. Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The heaviest snowfall is now moving to the east, and any amounts overnight should be light enough that the winter storm warning can be allowed to expire.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways will make for treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches from Orofino to Kamiah and 3 to 6 inches Camas Prairie and Grangeville. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

