Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cross; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southern Cross County in eastern Arkansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, or 9 miles west of Palestine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Forrest City, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Colt, Wheatley, Widener, New Home, Cottonwood Corner, Slonikers Mill, Fitzgerald Crossing, New Castle, Goodwin, Round Pond, Blackfish, Kinton, Heustess and North Hughes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
