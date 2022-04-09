Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph along highway 200 and in the Seeley Lake region. Along I-90 from Bonner to Bearmouth, up to 4 inches is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph in isolated areas. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility along the interstate. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO