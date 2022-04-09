Gerald Meerschaert shares idea for Khamzat Chimaev-inspired UFC 273 drinking game

UFC 273 is headlined by two title fights, but everyone knows the main attraction is the featured bout between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev because of the huge hype surrounding the former and this being the biggest test of his career.

As such, you can expect to see plenty of promotion for the fight during tonight’s broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. Any and all video packages are sure to contain footage of Chimaev’s biggest highlight, a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert back in September 2020 – maybe even on loop.

If you’re looking for a way to enhance (shall we say) your UFC 273 viewing experience tonight with your friends, Meerschaert has just the drinking game for you LOL (via Twitter):

Wanna get completely annihilated tonight? Take a shot everytime the clip of Khmzat sending me to the shadow realm plays during #UFC273

Whatever you do, though, drink responsibly.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Undefeated Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who’s ranked outside of the top 10 in the official UFC rankings, is making a huge leap to face No. 2 Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in a fight that will prove whether the hype surrounding Chimaev these past two years has been justified.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.