ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gerald Meerschaert shares idea for Khamzat Chimaev-inspired UFC 273 drinking game

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1455fx_0f4UEsPX00

UFC 273 is headlined by two title fights, but everyone knows the main attraction is the featured bout between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev because of the huge hype surrounding the former and this being the biggest test of his career.

As such, you can expect to see plenty of promotion for the fight during tonight’s broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. Any and all video packages are sure to contain footage of Chimaev’s biggest highlight, a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert back in September 2020 – maybe even on loop.

If you’re looking for a way to enhance (shall we say) your UFC 273 viewing experience tonight with your friends, Meerschaert has just the drinking game for you LOL (via Twitter):

Wanna get completely annihilated tonight? Take a shot everytime the clip of Khmzat sending me to the shadow realm plays during #UFC273

Whatever you do, though, drink responsibly.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Undefeated Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who’s ranked outside of the top 10 in the official UFC rankings, is making a huge leap to face No. 2 Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in a fight that will prove whether the hype surrounding Chimaev these past two years has been justified.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Meerschaert
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Game#Espn#Combat#The Real Gm3
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested in Dublin

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC match since July of last year. However, his comeback to the ring is the least of the Irishman’s immediate priorities. According to Irish Independent writer Robin Schiller, McGregor was arrested in west Dublin Tuesday evening for dangerous driving. Schiller’s article states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Mike Tyson's Cannibis Company Making Pot Edibles in Shape of Bitten Ear

Almost 25 years have passed since boxer Mike Tyson famously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But that memorable -- and gross -- moment lives on. Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, is now selling marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night. The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Former WWE star opens up on Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs failed to defeat the Usos in the match that opened the 38th edition of WrestleMania, staged last weekend at Arlington's AT&T Stadium. The match has taken a back seat due to a serious injury to Boogs, who will be forced to stay out for some time.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns speaks out following UFC 273 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?. Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev scoffs at anyone questioning his toughness following UFC 273: “You think I’m not tough?”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has laughed off anyone questioning his toughness after his win at UFC 273 over the weekend. Heading into the pay-per-view in Jacksonville, a lot of fans were excited to see what Khamzat Chimaev could do against someone of Gilbert Burns’ quality. In the end, despite having to walk through fire, “Borz” managed to get his hand raised with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy