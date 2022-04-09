ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Western Grant; Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with up to 22 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including portions of Highway 138 including Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tree damage is possible from snow loading, especially along more remote roads away from Highway 138. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach an inch an hour at times. Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along Highway 12 and 4 to 8 inches in the higher elevations, including Dixie and Lolo Pass. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph will develop at night. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be difficult over some mountain passes along Highway 36 and Highway 3. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of around one inch in Missoula, 1 to 3 inches Lolo to Victor, and 4 to 8 inches Hamilton to Conner. * WIND...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with up to 15 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...South Central Douglas County along the Umpqua Divide including a short portion of Highway 227 near Tiller and Interstate 5 including Canyon Mountain Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph along highway 200 and in the Seeley Lake region. Along I-90 from Bonner to Bearmouth, up to 4 inches is expected, along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph in isolated areas. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility along the interstate. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches along the Divide including the Butte area, 6 to 10 inches Georgetown Lake to Garrison Junction and 2 to 5 inches elsewhere. * WIND...Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph between Drummond and Deer Lodge on Interstate 90, and also between Helmville and MacDonald Pass. Blizzard conditions are possible Monday night in these areas. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Daniels, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Western Roosevelt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Daniels and Western Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect severe stress to newborn livestock.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

