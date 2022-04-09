Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches along the Divide including the Butte area, 6 to 10 inches Georgetown Lake to Garrison Junction and 2 to 5 inches elsewhere. * WIND...Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph between Drummond and Deer Lodge on Interstate 90, and also between Helmville and MacDonald Pass. Blizzard conditions are possible Monday night in these areas. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO