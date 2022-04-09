Challenge Cup highlights: Catalans Dragons 20-36 St Helens

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his...

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO