Rugby

Challenge Cup highlights: Catalans Dragons 20-36 St Helens

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree tries in six minutes help Challenge Cup...

www.bbc.com

ESPN

Women's Six Nations: England ease past Wales in front of record crowd

England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
The Independent

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his...
Daily Mail

Semi Radradra provides a moment of magic to see Bristol Bears beat Sale Sharks 10-9 in the first-leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 at the AJ Bell Stadium

Bristol won the tactical battle and will take a one-point lead back to Ashton Gate for the second leg of this Champions Cup last 16 tie on Friday. Centre Semi Radradra provided a moment of magic amid some of the worst rugby you are likely to see. The Fijian, on as a replacement on the hour, scored off a set move from a scrum, running in from 40 metres for the only try.
Daily Mail

England women's captain Leah Williamson admits she is wary of ‘serious contender’ Northern Ireland ahead of World Cup qualifier at sold-out Windsor Park

England women captain Leah Williamson insists they are not taking Northern Ireland for granted ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Belfast on Tuesday night. The Lionesses, who beat North Macedonia 10-0 last week, have hit 63 goals in seven qualifying games and are yet to concede. But Williamson is...
BBC

Cornwall impress RFL boss Ralph Rimmer despite heavy home debut loss

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer says he was impressed with Cornwall's first home game. Almost 1,500 fans attended Penryn's Memorial Ground to see the first professional rugby league game played in the county as the hosts lost 60-14 to Midlands Hurricanes in League One. The loss came a...
Rugby
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
