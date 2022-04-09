ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jaylin Williams predicted to be picked higher than Daniel Gafford: Does that mean he’ll leave?

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZaIX_0f4UECmN00

Jaylin Williams announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft last week. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas sophomore had a breakout season in his second year, drawing the eyes of the professional ranks.

But Williams, a Fort Smith native, decided against – for the time being – hiring an agent, leaving open an option to return to Fayetteville for his junior season. The act allows him to test the waters, get feedback from NBA teams about where he might be selected were he to go that route.

There’s reason to believe he will, too. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman , already in need of frontcourt help even if Williams were to return, has landed four players from the transfer portal since the season ended. All four all expected to be rotation players.

Bryan Kalbrosky of USA TODAY has Williams being selected in the first round by the Miami Heat at pick No. 27 in his latest mock draft . That’s only five picks lower than the last Arkansas frontcourt player to be taken in the draft, Bobby Portis , in 2015.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report thinks Williams will go, but a little later. He has Williams at No. 39 to San Antonio . That would be one pick lower than former Arkansas center Daniel Gafford , who also left after his sophomore season in 2019.

And Mike Schmitz and Jonathan Givony at ESPN think Williams will go just a bit deeper, pick No. 45 to the Clippers . Such a slotting would make Williams the lowest Arkansas draft pick since Darnell Robinson in 1996.

Three months ago Williams wasn’t on any of the boards. His surge during SEC play changed that. Arkansas fans sometimes, in their desire for his return, cite that as a reason for him to play another year with the Hogs. The thinking being, “if he did that in three months, imagine how much his stock could improve with another full season.”

For now, the question remains. Arkansas has filled his job position-wise with extra bodies. But you can bet Musselman wouldn’t mind having the rock of his program back in 2022-23.

List

These are the Hogs to declare early for NBA last 10 years and how they've done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHpey_0f4UECmN00

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting Sunday for Memphis in place of Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Williams will enter the starting five in place of Dillon Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Lakers Rumored To Have Interest In Big-Name Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers could be going after a big fish to replace current head coach Frank Vogel. It’s no secret that this season will go under the category of “unacceptable” in Los Angeles after the team failed to even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers collapsed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Eric Musselman
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleacher Report#Espn#Clippers
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
numberfire.com

Reggie Perry starting for Blazers Sunday in place of Drew Eubanks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry will stat Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Perry has been coming off the bench most of the year, but that will change in the final game of the regular season. Drew Eubanks is out due to a sprained right wrist, and as a result, Perry will take the nod at center.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy