National Weather Service: Flood warning issued for West Canada Creek at Hinckley Reservoir

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
A flood warning will be in effect through Saturday until 4:24 a.m. Sunday for West Canada Creek at Hinkley Reservoir, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding was reported Saturday at the creek, which flows through the reservoir, with further flooding forecast, according to an advisory issued just before noon Saturday by the National Weather Service in Albany.

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the creek had surpassed the flood stage of 1,227 feet and was at 1,227.6 feet; it is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening until it reaches 1,225.2 feet Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Hinckley Reservoir is located in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, about 14 miles north of Utica.

Rain showers are likely to continue in the Herkimer area Saturday, with scattered snow showers Sunday morning, and a chance of snow in Utica as well, according to the National Weather Service.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

