Sheridan Smith looks glamorous as she shows off tumbling blonde locks during journey home from TV filming

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Sheridan Smith took to Instagram on Friday to share a cheeky clip of the journey home from her latest TV project.

The 40-year-old cut a glamorous figure as sported long curled tresses with her fringe swept back from her face.

In the short clip Sheridan, who split from her boyfriend Alex Lowther in January, smiled and looked mischievous as she sat in the backseat of her chauffeur driven car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHAns_0f4UE9DR00
Home time: Sheridan Smith, 40, took to Instagram on Friday to share a cheeky clip of the journey home from her latest TV project

The Starstruck judge seemed to enjoy the company of her driver Alex Savescu, whose name she copied into her post alongside a heart of gold.

Driver Alex could be seen looking briefly at blonde beauty as he smiled in the rear view mirror while Sheridan politely smiled back.

The actress opted for a bronzed complexion, with a warm smokey eye and a chic nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hW1sX_0f4UE9DR00
Chatty: The Starstuck judge seemed to be enjoying the company of her driver Alex Savescu whose name she copied into her post alongside a heart of gold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py13e_0f4UE9DR00
Glam: With a glamorous palette of make-up the actress, who split from her boyfriend Alex Lawler in January, opted for a bronzed complexion and a chic nude lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQUmu_0f4UE9DR00
Heart: Captioning the shot, the mother-of-one wrote: 'Home time' complete with a peach pink heart

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet Of Crisps star wrote: 'Home time' complete with a peach pink heart.

Sheridan, who shares son Billy, 23 months, with ex-partner Jamie Horn, was seen earlier this week in the make-up chair.

The busy actress shared the snaps with her 700,000 followers as she received her latest look from make-up artist to the stars Helena Joping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPl1M_0f4UE9DR00
Working Mum: Sheridan, who shares son Billy 23 months with ex-partner Jamie Horn, was seen earlier this week in the make-up chair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2XYH_0f4UE9DR00

Having worked on BBC's Worzel Gummage and A Very British Scandal, Helena chose to paint the actress' face in a glamorous palette of make-up.

With a flawless complexion and a metallic scarlet lip, Sheridan beamed for the camera.

Her character's costume included a large pair of golf hoop earrings, her blonde hair framed her beautiful face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X1E8_0f4UE9DR00
 Returns: Sheridan will next be seen on the big screen in The Railway Children Return, an eagerly-anticipated sequel to the 1970s classic (pictured with co-stars Jenny Agutter, right, and Austin Haynes)

Sheridan will next be seen on the big screen in The Railway Children Return, an eagerly-anticipated sequel to the 1970s classic.

The film, slated for release on 15 July 2022, will follow child evacuees from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth during the Second World War.

Jenny Agutter is reprising her role as Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury over five decades since the original film - The Railwa Children - and she is joined by onscreen daughter played by Sherdian as they dote on the evacuees: Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yycYt_0f4UE9DR00
Quest: The story will follow child evacuees from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth during the Second World War

While navigating their new surroundings, the curious children find injured American soldier, Abe (Kenneth Aikens [KJ]), hiding in the yard at Oakworth Station.

They quickly befriend him and embark on a potentially-dangerous quest to assist him in finding his way home.

Also starring in the upcoming feel-good family feature include Austin Haynes as Bobbie's grandson, as well as BAFTA-Award winning actor Tom Courtenay and Game Of Thrones' John Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NO18_0f4UE9DR00
Heartwarming: The children quickly befriend injured solider Abe and embark on a potentially-dangerous quest to assist him in finding his way home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08btxJ_0f4UE9DR00
She's back: Jenny is reprising her role as Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury over five decades since the original film (pictured in 1970)

At the directorial helm is Morgan Matthews, whose previous credits include Taxidermy: Stuff the World, Channel 4's My Crazy Parents and feature-length Beautiful Young Minds.

The crew shot scenes in key locations from the original film, including the Haworth, Oakworth Station, The Brontë Parsonage and the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Filming commenced in May 2021 and took between six and eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Awmtu_0f4UE9DR00
Famous faces: Also starring in the upcoming feel-good family feature include Austin Haynes (middle left) as Bobbie's grandson, as well as BAFTA-Award winning actor Tom Courtenay (bottom right) and Game Of Thrones' John Bradley (bottom left)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheridan Smith
Person
Jenny Agutter
Person
Tom Courtenay
