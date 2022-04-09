ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s wedding band, awards and more to be auctioned

By Joyann Jeffrey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White fans, get your wallets ready. Betty White's memorabilia from her time on "Golden Girls," her diamond set wedding band from ex-husband Allen Ludden, her awards and more are going to be up for auction in the fall. From September 23 to 25, fans will get the chance...

Comments / 20

Sandy Mitchell
2d ago

THIS IS disgusting here stepchildren had it obviously removed from her finger to make Money foe themselves her heart would have been broken.

Reply(1)
6
Linda Rath
2d ago

Her wedding band should not be auctioned off it should have been left on her hand.thats where her husband put it

Reply(4)
13
Nancy Santiago
1d ago

so true so true its so sad her wedding ring should not be auctioned off . Her family is money hungry. She was a beautiful person and a great actress. They should respect her legacy

Reply
4
