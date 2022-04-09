ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner gets glammed up as she prepares to promote highly-anticipated series The Kardashians in radiant behind-the-scenes snap

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kylie Jenner looked all glammed up as she prepared to promote her family's upcoming series The Kardashians.

With her raven locks cascading in loose waves and a face full of polished makeup, Kylie looked stunning as she smiled for the camera in a behind-the-scenes photo posted to her beauty line's Instagram account on Saturday.

''boss bae @kyliejenner looking gorgeous for the @kardashianshulu press day!' Kylie Cosmetics captioned the shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8kQG_0f4UDg1q00
Looking good! Kylie Jenner showed off her look for a press day event in a shot that was shared on the official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account on Saturday

The entrepreneur, as well as several of her other family members, are currently set to appear in the series, which is scheduled to premiere next week.

Kylie wore a fashionable cream-colored jacket while posing for the glammed-up shot.

The influencer's voluminous brunette locks cascaded onto her chest and contrasted perfectly with the light shade of her outerwear.

The social media personality was also seen wearing the same outfit in a set of shots that were shared to her personal account on Thursday, and she donned a pair of pants that matched her jacket.

She accessorized with several sparkling rings and a set of earrings as she prepared to promote the new show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE2bd_0f4UDg1q00
Dressed up: Kylie wore a fashionable cream-colored jacket while posing for the glammed-up shot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zors_0f4UDg1q00
Keeping it consistent: The social media personality was also seen wearing the same outfit in a set of shots that were shared to her personal account on Thursday, and she donned a pair of pants that matched her jacket

Development on The Kardashians was initially announced in October of 2021, just under a year after various Kardashian family members signed a development deal with streaming platform Hulu.

The family was previously the focus of the long-running reality program Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end this past June after running for a total of 20 seasons.

After the series came to a close, it was reported by Variety that the relatives were looking to produce a 'new, intimate journey into their lives.'

The media outlet also revealed that The Kardashians' team had officially begun production on the program late last October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3lxd_0f4UDg1q00
Trying something out: After the series came to a close, it was reported by Variety that the relatives were looking to produce a 'new, intimate journey into their lives'

The series is set to follow various members of the family as they navigate their turbulent personal and private lives.

Kylie and her sister Kendall, as well as their older half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, will be the main focuses of the program.

In addition to the media-savvy members of the family, many of their romantic partners, such as Travis Barker and Kanye West, will also be featured on the show.

The show's title was officially revealed this past January, and Kylie's mother, Kris, gave a statement to Deadline to offer a bit of information about the new project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQkCW_0f4UDg1q00
On screen: Kylie and her sister Kendall, as well as their older half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, will be the main focuses of the program

'This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are,' she said.

The 66-year-old media personality also expressed that fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would likely enjoy the new program.

'The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch,' she said.

The show's official premiere was held in Hollywood on Thursday, and Kylie attended both the star-studded event and its afterparty, according to E! News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGEBA_0f4UDg1q00
Showing up: The show's official premiere was held in Hollywood on Thursday, and Kylie attended both the star-studded event and its afterparty, according to E! News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4PVx_0f4UDg1q00
Stylish: Jenner shared a duo of shots to show off the outfit she wore to the show's premiere on her Instagram account on Saturday

Jenner shared a duo of shots to show off the outfit she wore to the show's premiere on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The entrepreneur rocked a form-hugging white dress that also showed off her toned arms during the photoshoot.

The social media personality paired her outfit with a matching pair of high-heeled boots.

Her lovely brunette hair contrasted perfectly with the light shade of her clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKzaw_0f4UDg1q00
Standing out: The entrepreneur rocked a form-hugging white dress that also showed off her toned arms during the photoshoot

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Radiant
The Independent

The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West said her ‘career was over’ in first trailer for Hulu series

Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kris Jenner Just Debuted a Sleek Bob After Years of Rocking Her Signature Pixie Cut

While we're used to the Kardashian-Jenner clan constantly switching up their looks, Kris Jenner has long been considered ol' reliable when it comes to her signature pixie cut. Even when the matriarch tried on an icy platinum blonde color years ago (and almost instantly became a meme because of it), she still kept the same cropped cut we all know and love. Well, it seems the momager was finally ready to change things up during her last salon appointment, and — in true Kar-Jenner fashion — took to social media to debut her new 'do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Makes A Fashion Statement By Carrying Glass Purse While Heading To ‘Kardashians’ Event

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she wore a plunging white suit with a glass purse at a press event for her new show, ‘The Kardashians.’. Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a press event for her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Nobu Malibu on April 6. The 24-year-old looked amazing when she wore a custom white Isidora Durovic suit with a Coperni x Heven glass blown Signature Devil-Horned Swipe bag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Kris Jenner Trades Her Signature Pixie For a Bob With Bangs

Kris Jenner was recently spotted with a new look. At Tuesday night's Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party, the momager, who's known for her sleek, dark pixie, revealed that she'd swapped her signature look for a fresh bob with wispy, brow-grazing bangs. The businesswoman debuted her latest hairstyle on her Instagram Stories on April 5, applying lip gloss from her daughter's new collection while makeup and hair artist Etienne Ortega put finishing touches on her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kris Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for '98%' of New Hulu Show

Kris Jenner is gearing up for the premiere of The Kardashians. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Tuesday, the 66-year-old opened up about her excitement for her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians — which follows the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy