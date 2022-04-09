Police: 17-year-old boy shot on North Greene Street in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to three shootings that injured four men within two hours on Saturday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Douglass Homes area, police said.
Officers were sent to the 200 block of North Caroline Street to investigate a report of a shooting.
That is where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Then, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, police said.
They found...
