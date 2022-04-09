Search is on for suspect in Friday night stabbing death in Edinburg

Officials in San Diego say they’ve finally identified the man responsible for murdering a mother in her apartment 34 years ago. Diane Lynn Dahn, 29, was found dead on May 2, 1988, when a coworker visited her Santee, California, residence after she failed to show up for work, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. With the help of genetic genealogy, authorities say they’ve identified a tow truck driver named Warren Robertson as the man who beat and stabbed Dahn to death in her bed more than three decades ago.
