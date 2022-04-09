ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayor to resume public schedule after COVID bout

 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is back in Kentucky's largest city after a bout with the coronavirus while he was overseas. Fischer is set to resume his public...

Louisville mayor appoints new Metro Corrections director

A new leader will take over the troubled Louisville Metro Department of Corrections next month. Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Jerry Collins, currently the Jail Commander in Clark County, Ind., will replace Dwayne Clark, who’s served in the jail director post since 2019. Collins previously worked in Louisville’s corrections department, according to a press release from Fischer’s office. He started as a corrections officer in 2000, and was a major in charge of operations and training in 2021, when he retired from LMDC.
Mayor Greg Fischer speaks on how stimulus money is still impacting Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal officials spoke on Thursday about how last year's stimulus law is still impacting Louisville. "I'm just one mayor of just one American city, but you can multiply me by thousands, and our stories by millions, and then you can have an idea of what these ARP dollars have meant for rescuing our city and laying a strong foundation for economic growth into the future," said Mayor Greg Fischer.
Coronavirus
