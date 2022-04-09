Live updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along for observations, analysis and more

Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium. Journal Star file photo

All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us!

We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here.

(Scroll down for live comments, observations and more from Memorial Stadium)