ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Live updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along for observations, analysis and more

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xozC1_0f4U9rfO00
Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium. Journal Star file photo

All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us!

We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here.

(Scroll down for live comments, observations and more from Memorial Stadium)

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football Spring Game

The Nebraska Football team took Memorial Stadium by storm Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White scrimmage. With thousands in attendance to see what the future of Nebraska football looks like, the Husker defense won the game 41-39.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two. The Huskers welcomed prospects in droves this weekend, including highly ranked recruits and key in-state prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#American Football#College Football#The Red White Spring Game#Huskers#Journal Star
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again approaching the upcoming college football season with a mix of optimism and dread. The program is coming off another bowl-less season, the fifth straight campaign without such a trip for the storied program. But with a batch of new faces in key positions, could the 2022 season be the much-needed breath of fresh air Nebraska has been searching for under head coach Scott Frost?
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy