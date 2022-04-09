Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot for unknown reasons on Saturday morning. NBC 6 South Florida spoke to a man who says he believes he saw the 24-year-old Haskins on I-595...
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to the tragic news of the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who passed after being struck by a car in South Florida. Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players for the weekend. He would've turned 25-years-old on May 3. "I am...
Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
