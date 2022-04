Spring football for the Wolverines came to a close this past week, and now we have a pretty good idea of the complexion of the team as it enters summer conditioning. Though it’s somewhat incomplete, as players will take steps forward or backward once fall camp arrives, and there will be an influx of freshmen, the cornerbacks room already has its likely stable of contributors set. We saw the starters from last year take the field with new contributors, and for the most part, the passing game looked good from a defensive perspective.

