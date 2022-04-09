ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mallorca Ball Boys Try To Waste Time, Jan Oblak Wasn't Having Any Of It

By Jack Kenmare
 2 days ago
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to take matters into his own hands when two ball boys tried to waste time in the latter stages of their La Liga clash on Saturday. Four days after their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, a tired-looking Atletico dropped points on their travels, as...

Sports
