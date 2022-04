WASHINGTON — (AP) — A COVID-19 patient was in respiratory distress. The Army nurse knew she had to act quickly. It was the peak of this year's omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. Regular patient beds were full. So was the intensive care. But the nurse heard of an open spot in an overflow treatment area, so she and another team member raced the gurney across the hospital to claim the space first, denting a wall in their rush.

