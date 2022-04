During the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Assembly on April 5, the race to unseat U.S. Representative, media magnet and Twitter troll Lauren Boebert became less chaotic. Going into the evening, at least nine candidates were vying for the Democratic Party nomination. But the only person to cross the 30 percent threshold, thereby guaranteeing herself a spot on the ballot for the June 28 primary along with the two candidates who've successfully petitioned on, was Pueblo's Sol Sandoval, who's now the clear frontrunner to challenge Boebert for the Dems.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO