Brooklyn, NY

Man clings to life after being shot in the head in Brooklyn building, police say

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

A 38-year-old man was clinging to life with a head wound Saturday after he and another man were shot inside the lobby of a Brooklyn building, police said.

The victim and a 45-year-old man were inside the Bergen St. building near New York Ave. in Crown Heights just before 1 a.m. when someone from outside fired into the lobby.

Bullets pierced the glass lobby door and hit the victim in the head. The older victim was hit in the chest and sustained a graze wound to his ear, cops said.

Police responding to a report of a shooting found both wounded men. EMS rushed them to Kings County Hospital, where the younger man remained in critical condition.

The older victim was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, cops said.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Cops on Saturday were canvassing the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.

