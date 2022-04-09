Photos: The Masters Tournament through the years

(NEXSTAR) – For nearly 90 years, the Masters Tournament has been home to some of golf’s best moments. It’s hard to forget the modern-day highlights, like Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, bowing toward the course last year just moments before Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major championship. Or when Tiger Woods won his first major championship in 1997.
But the Masters hasn’t always looked as it does today. Here’s a look back at the Tournament through the years in photos.
In 1934, the first Masters Tournament was held under the name “Augusta National Invitation Tournament.” One of its co-founders, Clifford Roberts, wanted to call the event the Masters Tournament but fellow founder, Bobby Jones, felt it was too presumptuous . Jones relented in 1939 and the name changed to what we know today. The 1940 Masters Tournament was the first time it was scheduled during the first full week of April, according to the Masters Tournament timeline .
Horton Smith became the inaugural champion in 1934.
In the 1940s, the iconic trophies – the green jacket and the trophy itself – became staples of the event. According to the Masters, the first trophy was awarded in 1942 and first the green jacket in 1949. The caddie uniform of white coveralls, which is still in place today, was also set in 1940.
For three years, the Masters were put on hold due to World War II. In its 1946 return, the Masters also doubled the prize money. The next year, the first Leader Board was erected.
The first Champions Dinner was held in 1952 and in 1954, Sam Snead won his third Masters with a score of 289 – the highest in Tournament history. That record still stands, tied with 1956 and 2007, according to the Masters . The 1950s would close out with Arnold Palmer winning the first of his four Masters. Only two golfers have won the Masters more than Palmer – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Nicklaus would go on to win his first Masters in 1963 and would close out the decade with three total wins. In 1986, Nicklaus won his sixth jacket and became the oldest champion in tournament history.
Fast-forward to 1997, Woods became the youngest player to ever win the Masters at 21-years-old. He also set the records for the lowest 72-hole total and the widest victory margin.
The early 2000s were also marked with milestones – Mike Weir became the first Canadian and left-hander to win the Masters, Phil Mickelson won his first in 2004, Palmer played his 50th consecutive competitive Masters, Gary Player broke Palmer’s record with 52 consecutive, and Angel Cabrera became the first South American champion.
And of course, who could forget the milestones of the last two years of the Masters.
In 2020, the Tournament was postponed and played in November without any patrons due to COVID-19. Dustin Johnson would win his first green jacket that year, scoring a 20-under-par 268 for the lowest score in Masters history. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a major championship 10 years after receiving Low Amateur honors in the 2011 Masters.
Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world No 1 has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that...
After posting two solid rounds in his return to competitive golf earlier this week, Tiger Woods’ third-round Saturday at the 2022 Masters left quite a bit to be desired. With a 6-over 78 on the day — his career-worst score at Augusta National — Woods currently sits in a tie for 41st with a 7-over score for the tournament.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters after holding off the challenge of Cameron Smith and a sublime final-round performance from Rory McIlroy at Augusta to secure a first major title.It completes a stunning rise and caps a dominant run for the 25-year-old American, who in the space of 56 days has won his first professional tournament at the Phoenix Open, reached number one in the world rankings after a further two wins in four starts, and now claimed the green jacket.McIlroy, who started his round at +1 and at one point this week was 13 shots off the pace,...
There isn’t another course on earth that can replicate the excitement generated by Augusta National year in and year out. The tournament usually creates drama on the leaderboard and has provided some of the most memorable moments in golf history. Everyone loves the Masters. Well, almost everyone. Count Tyrrell...
Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger. Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship,...
The 86th Masters tournament concluded on Sunday, and we have a new green jacket owner. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won his first Masters title, shooting a -10 and earning a wire-to-wire victory over main competitors Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy. He was the tournament leader heading into the final round after finishing 1-under par on Saturday, good for 9-under par overall, and continued his dominance Sunday with a -1 performance on the afternoon.
The 2022 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earned the first major win and fourth PGA Tour win of the season at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. In the final round, Scheffler played steady, confident golf that was matched early by final-round playing...
