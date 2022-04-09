ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding: Here are the celebrity guests in attendance

By Maria Loreto
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz are celebrating their wedding this weekend. The lavish event is taking place in Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of Nicola’s parents. Nicola’s dad is Nelson Peltz , one of the richest investors in the country. Their family home is a 44,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion, valued at $123 million.

According to Page Six , the event will be hosted by David Beckham , who’s rumored to be taking his duties seriously, packing surprises for guests, all in hopes of delivering a memorable evening. The guest list is still unconfirmed, but it’s rumored to be packed with a-listers from across all industries, from music, to acting, to celebrity chefs. Check out some of the evening’s guests:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8ZZE_0f4U7Xi200

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is one of Victoria Beckham ’s oldest friends. She has already confirmed her attendance and is rumored to be planning an outfit that matches that of Victoria’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJ62C_0f4U7Xi200

Spice Girls

The Spice Girls are also rumored to be in attendance. Despite how much everyone loves their performances, Page Six reports they won’t be performing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S180o_0f4U7Xi200

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a close friend of the Beckhams and is rumored to be attending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438aLw_0f4U7Xi200

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

The famous couple is also on the guest list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwsUP_0f4U7Xi200

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is also on the wedding list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1OvP_0f4U7Xi200

Snoop Dogg

One of the most exciting wedding guests is Snoop Dogg , who’ll also be the DJ at the wedding’s after party. “Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day,” he told The Mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0wzG_0f4U7Xi200

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was spotted at the pre-wedding event in Florida, confirming that she’d be attending the wedding itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3AXT_0f4U7Xi200

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony was also in attendance at the pre-wedding event, meaning that his appearance on the wedding itself is basically confirmed.

