Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding: Here are the celebrity guests in attendance

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz are celebrating their wedding this weekend. The lavish event is taking place in Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of Nicola’s parents. Nicola’s dad is Nelson Peltz , one of the richest investors in the country. Their family home is a 44,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion, valued at $123 million.

According to Page Six , the event will be hosted by David Beckham , who’s rumored to be taking his duties seriously, packing surprises for guests, all in hopes of delivering a memorable evening. The guest list is still unconfirmed, but it’s rumored to be packed with a-listers from across all industries, from music, to acting, to celebrity chefs. Check out some of the evening’s guests:

Eva Longoria Eva Longoria is one of Victoria Beckham ’s oldest friends. She has already confirmed her attendance and is rumored to be planning an outfit that matches that of Victoria’s.

Spice Girls The Spice Girls are also rumored to be in attendance. Despite how much everyone loves their performances, Page Six reports they won’t be performing.

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay is a close friend of the Beckhams and is rumored to be attending.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen The famous couple is also on the guest list.

Nicole Richie Nicole Richie is also on the wedding list.

Snoop Dogg One of the most exciting wedding guests is Snoop Dogg , who’ll also be the DJ at the wedding’s after party. “Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day,” he told The Mirror.

Serena Williams Serena Williams was spotted at the pre-wedding event in Florida, confirming that she’d be attending the wedding itself.