Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding: Here are the celebrity guests in attendance
By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
2 days ago
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz are celebrating their wedding this weekend. The lavish event is taking place in Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of Nicola’s parents. Nicola’s dad is Nelson Peltz , one of the richest investors in the country. Their family home is a 44,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion, valued at $123 million.
According to Page Six , the event will be hosted by David Beckham , who’s rumored to be taking his duties seriously, packing surprises for guests, all in hopes of delivering a memorable evening. The guest list is still unconfirmed, but it’s rumored to be packed with a-listers from across all industries, from music, to acting, to celebrity chefs. Check out some of the evening’s guests:
David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.
On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
It's widely considered tradition for the bridal party to walk down the aisle, followed by the bride who meets her partner at the altar. But it seems as though Nicola Peltz wasn't the only one to be escorted down the pristine white aisle on Saturday!. New pictures shared on Victoria...
Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
HARPER Beckham beamed as she watched her big brother Brooklyn marry billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz. The famous couple, who started dating in October 2019, tied the knot at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The star-studded guest list included the likes of Gordon Ramsay, 55, tennis...
Brooklyn Beckham is days away from marrying Nicola Peltz – and the weeks prior to their star-studded nuptials have been a whirlwind for the 22-year-old. The star celebrated his birthday earlier this month, on 4 March, and it was just three days later that Brooklyn made a big change to his professional life.
