Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued a statement on the death of former Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, who is remembered fondly by Jones. The abrupt April 9 passing of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins saddened the entire league, with former teammates and fellow NFL players reacting to the news with heartbreak. One day later, the NFL lost another former player and coach to a battle with cancer. On April 10, former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys runnings backs coach Gary Brown passed away after several weeks of hospice care in his hometown of WIlliamsport, Pennsylvania.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO