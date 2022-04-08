ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Two Out Runs Plague Jessup in Losses to Vanguard

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Calif. – The closing stretches of the 2022 season are amongst us, as Jessup took the field Friday looking to keep their name in the GSAC postseason picture. While the ball was jumping off the bat, Jessup hurt themselves defensively as the visiting Vanguard Lions walk away with two...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KELOLAND

SDSU baseball splits double header with WIU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State baseball team opened the home portion of its schedule by splitting a Summit League doubleheader against Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Erv Huether Field. The Jackrabbits held on for a 4-3 victory in the opener, while WIU claimed the nightcap, 5-2. SDSU ended the day 10-16 overall […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Hanford Sentinel

The Rawhide win their opening series of the 2022 season

The Rawhide won the first home-game series of the 2022 season, 2 games to 1 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Rawhide won the first game thanks to four home runs by Jordan Lawlar, Jacen Roberson, Junior Franco and Wilderd Patino. Lawlar started the home run frenzy with a solo shot...
VISALIA, CA

