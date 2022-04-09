ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma baseball: Sooners rally late again for 8-7 win over Oklahoma State

By Chip Rouse
stormininnorman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in a little more than a week, the Oklahoma baseball team took down in-state rival Oklahoma State with a rally in the final inning to pull out an 8-7 victory on Friday in the opening game of a three-game Bedlam series. Trailing 7-6 to open...

stormininnorman.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

No. 6 OSU takes series over OU

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State continued its Bedlam Series dominance over Oklahoma on Sunday, claiming a 9-4 win in the rubber game at O’Brate Stadium. With the win, OSU has now won seven of its nine Bedlam Series in 10 seasons under head coach Josh Holliday, and the Cowboys are 29-11 against the Sooners over the last decade.
STILLWATER, OK
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Taiwo Onatolu’s role as an assistant on Kansas football’s staff is a collaborative one

LAWRENCE — Taiwo Onatolu’s return to an on-field assistant role on a coaching staff led by Lance Leipold was one of multiple changes made within Kansas football after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Onatolu, an assistant for Leipold at Buffalo, spent this past season as an analyst with the Jayhawks. Onatolu is now Kansas’ defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. And as Leipold searches for the right alignment for success, Onatolu will play a key part of...
TOPEKA, KS
thedailytexan.com

No. 4 Texas handles Kansas State in 4-0 clean sweep

No. 4 Texas earned a 4-0 sweep against No. 52 Kansas State Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. After sweeping No. 25 Kansas 7-0 last Friday at the Texas Tennis Center, the Longhorns came into this Sunday’s match looking to extend their winning streak. The win cemented the Longhorns with a 7–1 record in Big 12 play and 16–4 overall record this year.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: NPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm. There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Drillers home opener set for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Drillers are taking to the diamond for their home opener April 12 with plenty of new things to watch out for this season. The Drillers are already off to a great start, sweeping the the Wichita Wind Surge in three games in Kansas. Those wins don’t take anything away from the home field advantage though, with the team ready to get back to downtown Tulsa and a packed ONEOK field.
TULSA, OK
The El Paso Times

Recruiting picks up for a handful of El Paso high school football players on DI level

Canutillo running back LJ Martin and Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie have been on the radar of Division I football programs for several months and have multiple offers.  But in recent weeks, Franklin linebacker/quarterback Shay Smith, Austin running back/linebacker Jayden Wilson and Parkland wide receiver Demarion Crest have begun to receive interest from Division...
EL PASO, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners forward Rick Issanza enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Sophomore Oklahoma forward Rick Issanza entered the transfer portal on Monday, per VerbalCommits. The Kinshasa, Congo, native made 12 appearances for OU during the 2021-22 season. His lone start came against Kansas State on Jan. 1 when senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jacob Groves were both out due to COVID-19 protocols.
NORMAN, OK
