Callers in the 757 must use full 10-digit dialing beginning Saturday

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A new 948 area code will soon pop up on local caller IDs as the 757 code that has been synonymous with Hampton Roads nears exhaustion.

Beginning Saturday, all local calls must include the area code, as “the 757″ prepares for the introduction of the new code. Calls placed with just seven digits will not be completed.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission made 10-digit dialing mandatory because an overlay is about to go into effect, adding a new area code — and more phone numbers — to the region.

An area code reaches exhaustion when nearly all of the telephone prefixes within that area code are assigned.

The overlay will not require phone customers to change their existing area code, but they will be required to dial the area code and the telephone number.

The 948 area code will be introduced next month , and on May 9, new telephone lines and services will be assigned numbers using the code.

The State Corporation Commission advises customers to ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment are reprogrammed to dial 10 digits and to recognize the new 948 area code as a valid area code.

“The 757″ is made up of the following areas: Chesapeake, Franklin, Gloucester, Hampton, Isle of ight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Smithfield, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and York.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

