ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UCSD to provide COVID treatment to immunocompromised

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VKJd_0f4U6Gui00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Randi Shanken and her husband have been extremely cautious during the pandemic. In the fall of 2020, she began treatment for her leukemia thus becoming immunocompromised.

Then the light at the end of the tunnel many of us, including Shanken, were waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When I got the shots, I was really excited because I thought I was going to be covered,” Shanken said.

But after she got her shots, she found out that wasn’t the case.

“I had found out that I had not any response to the vaccine at all. At that time, I knew that I needed to be basically as if I was unvaccinated and being very, very careful,” Shanken said.

Recently, Shanken became eligible for a treatment with emergency use authorization to protect immunocompromised people from COVID. It’s an antibody cocktail called EvuSheld at UCSD Health .

“And we are using it for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients who have gotten the vaccine but are not anticipated to get that full protection from the vaccine,” Dr. Shira Abeles, Oversees COVID Therapeutics at UCSD Health.

Abeles said EvuSheld will give a large dose of antibodies to these patients for several months.

This treatment is geared toward organ transplant and cancer patients and others who immunocompromised individuals.

“I knew that I was a perfect candidate. So, I lobbied with my oncologist to get the drug as soon as I possibly could,” Shanken said.

Shanken got her wish.

“I was ecstatic there was something that was finally going to be able to give me some normal life,” Shaken said.

The hope from UCSD Health and Shanken that those who are immunocompromised find out if they’re eligible for EvuSheld.

“It would be a miracle for them, and it would change their lives. It’s changed my life,” Shanken said.

UCSD Health does want to remind people that this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine; it’s meant to be had in addition to the vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Funding For Covid-19 Testing, Treatment and Vaccine Ending

If you have any inkling or desire to get tested and if positive treated. Or getting vaccinated you do not have many days left to do so at the Federal government’s expense. On March 22, 2022 the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program is ending “due to a lack of sufficient funds”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsd#Covid#Ucsd Health#Covid Therapeutics
Medical News Today

New blood test may accurately detect Alzheimer’s disease

Brain imaging and spinal fluid tests are two of the most common ways scientists detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease [AD] in people. However, some of these tests are expensive, invasive, and not routinely available to the millions of individuals who may be at risk of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
The Independent

Half of patients kept out of hospital in pilot paramedic blood testing scheme

A trial scheme by paramedics to provide blood testing at home for frail and elderly patients has resulted in more than half of the patients not needing to go to hospital.Specialist paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were given extra training to take blood samples at the scene and discuss the results with hospital physicians remotely to determine the next steps.Potential patients aged 65 and older were identified by 999 call handlers and were then assessed by the paramedic at the scene and only non-critically unwell, frail or elderly patients were enrolled in the pilot study which worked with Oxford...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Estacada News

Orchid Health provides COVID tests and masks

After several drive-thru events, supplies are still available at the Estacada clinic Even though cases of COVID-19 have dropped and many restrictions have been lifted, the folks at Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic are still working to keep the community safe, handing out test kits masks and providing vaccinations. On a recent Tuesday, Orchid Health held a drive-thru distribution and cars rolled through to pick up free COVID-19 supplies. Tests will also be available to any member of the Estacada community at the clinic when it's open. "Anyone is welcome to stop by our clinic during our regular...
ESTACADA, OR
natureworldnews.com

Turmeric Extract Aids in the Development of Artificial Blood Vessels and Tissues

Curcumin, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant component found in turmeric, has been shown to inhibit angiogenesis in cancerous tumors. When this flexible molecule is delivered into stem cell cultures using magnetic hydrogels, bioengineers have discovered that it paradoxically enhances the production of vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, which assists in the creation of vascular tissues.
RIVERSIDE, CA
scitechdaily.com

Saliva Testing for COVID-19 Is Quicker and Safer Than Nasal Swabs

Genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly than testing of nasal swabs. The research is published today (March 21, 2022) in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. “That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it,”...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

FDA Clears the Way for NeuroSense's PrimeC Candidate for ALS

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been approved for NeuroSense Therapeutics’s PrimeC, a potential therapeutic targeting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The drug candidate uses a unique combination-drug formulation to inhibit mechanisms that contribute to the neurodegenerative effects associated with ALS. In addition to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hutch Post

Dillons to provide Test to Treat COVID program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons stores, including the Dillons Little Clinic in Hutchinson, will provide “Test to Treat” for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 Following a positive test at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription, which may be filled at a Dillons Health family pharmacy. Prescriptions for antivirals may also be filled at Dillons Health, if otherwise clinically appropriate.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy