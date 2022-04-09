ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers place starting Jon Gray (finger) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGJup_0f4U6CNo00

The Texas Rangers placed right-handed starter Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a blister on his right middle finger.

Gray, 30, did not figure in the decision in Friday night’s season-opening 10-8 loss to the host Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on three hits in four innings, striking out four and walking two.

The Rangers signed Gray to a four-year, $56 million contract in December after he spent his first seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

In a corresponding transaction, Texas recalled right-hander Spencer Patton from Triple-A Round Rock. He was on the taxi squad in Toronto and will be in the bullpen for Saturday afternoon’s game.

Patton, 34, was 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA and two saves in 42 relief appearances with the Rangers in 2021. He struck out 48 batters in 42 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

MLB
DENVER, CO
