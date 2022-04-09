ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Toddler in Washington state fatally struck after falling from moving vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvrh2_0f4U4s5O00
Child killed: A child died after she fell out of her parents' vehicle during a traffic accident. (Jason Doly/iStock )

EVERETT, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl died after falling out of a moving vehicle and being struck by another one, authorities said.

According to the Everett Police Department, the child, who was not identified, fell out of her family’s car on Friday after it had been hit during an apparent traffic accident, KIRO-TV reported.

The girl was brought to a nearby gas station and paramedics administered CPR but were unable to revive her, the television station reported.

It is unclear how the toddler fell out of the vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred at 19th Avenue Southeast near 112th Street Southeast, according to KIRO.

Ashley Bailey, who lives in the neighborhood, told the television station that she has seen several accidents on the street over the past two years.

“Oh, absolutely,” Bailey told KIRO. “People are mostly careful but you will get people who don’t pay attention walking through.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of someone passing.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin. Rocklin police officials posted on social media that a male pedestrian was walking on Lonetree Boulevard near Adams Drive at around 8:30 p.m. before being struck. The pedestrian died at Sutter Roseville Medical Center from his injuries, according to […]
ROCKLIN, CA
Daily News

Man fatally struck by Brooklyn train after falling between moving subway cars

A man walking between moving subway cars in Brooklyn fell to the tracks and died, police said Monday. The victim was moving between cars on a Manhattan-bound F train when he fell near the Seventh Ave. station in Park Slope about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. He was then struck by the train and died at the scene. Cops are still trying to determine his identity. ©2022 New York Daily News. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Everett, WA
Accidents
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kiro Tv#Cpr#Cox Media Group
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy