Sacramento, CA

Pedestrian struck by multiple cars on Highway 99

By Jonathan Taraya
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple cars Friday night while walking on Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at around 10:39 p.m.

CHP officers first went to the Calvine Road off-ramp from the highway’s southbound lanes but then later learned the crash happened on the Highway 99 northbound lanes near the Calvine Road on-ramp instead.

When they arrived, they found a person dead resting on top of a Honda Civic that was stopped on the cross-marked triangle section, known as the gore point, next to the Highway 99 on-ramp.

Motorcyclist dies in Rosemont after crash with big rig

The driver of the Honda was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP also noticed a Ford Edge parked on the right shoulder ahead of the Honda under the Calvine Road over-crossing.

CHP investigators said the pedestrian was walking on the freeway before they were hit first by the Ford and then by the Honda.

Multiple northbound lanes of Highway 99 were shut down for about two hours while the crash being investigated.

No additional information was released about the victim or the other people involved in the crash.

This story is developing.

Related
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run was walking on sidewalk

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Monday afternoon in Elk Grove after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Police Department posted on social media that officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the crash on Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way. Police said the vehicle veered off the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Chp
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspect shows off gun in live video before mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours before more than 100 bullets were fired in downtown Sacramento, it appears one of the men police have identified as a suspect posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.  The now-deleted Facebook live video appears to have been posted to the account of Smiley Martin. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
