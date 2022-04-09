Pedestrian struck by multiple cars on Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple cars Friday night while walking on Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at around 10:39 p.m.

CHP officers first went to the Calvine Road off-ramp from the highway’s southbound lanes but then later learned the crash happened on the Highway 99 northbound lanes near the Calvine Road on-ramp instead.

When they arrived, they found a person dead resting on top of a Honda Civic that was stopped on the cross-marked triangle section, known as the gore point, next to the Highway 99 on-ramp.

The driver of the Honda was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP also noticed a Ford Edge parked on the right shoulder ahead of the Honda under the Calvine Road over-crossing.

CHP investigators said the pedestrian was walking on the freeway before they were hit first by the Ford and then by the Honda.

Multiple northbound lanes of Highway 99 were shut down for about two hours while the crash being investigated.

No additional information was released about the victim or the other people involved in the crash.

This story is developing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.