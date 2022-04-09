ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's responsible for civility's decline? We all are.

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
The entertainment industry has done much to normalize meanness. And why not? It's a simple and proven shortcut for ratings, especially in reality TV and for shows and movies with titles such as "Mean Girls."

Add all the frequent angry rants by talk show hosts where it's become a de facto competition for who has can come up with the most cutting and snarky comments.

And do we the audience reject it? No, by and large we accept it. We even celebrate it, just as does the self-congratulating Academy Awards by bestowing an Oscar to an actor who showcases violence in what's promoted as a highly civil ceremony. Some of us even try to emulate this behavior with mean-spirited social media posts and comments, the more offensive, outrageous and inflammatory the better.

Who of us would say that politics is kinder and gentler now? I can almost hear you scoff at the thought. Let's face it, kindness is boring. It rarely sells; it gets upstaged at every turn by nasty and mean.

Meanness may be juicy, but give me kindness any day. I think I'm going to put down my phone and go give my dog a big hug.

David Grigg, La Quinta

